Federal judge limits suit against Rochester police officers

Federal judge limits suit against Rochester police officers

Cops still face assault, battery and excessive force claims

By: Bennett Loudon October 3, 2017 0

A federal brutality lawsuit filed against Rochester police has been whittled down from the original 14 claims to four. The suit, filed in April 2016, accuses police of “stopping, searching, assaulting and battering” 34-year-old Delmar Lipford, then lying about the incident and falsely accusing Lipford of intentionally blocking traffic and hitting a police officer. The original complaint ...

