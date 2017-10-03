Federal judge limits suit against Rochester police officers

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

A federal brutality lawsuit filed against Rochester police has been whittled down from the original 14 claims to four. The suit, filed in April 2016, accuses police of “stopping, searching, assaulting and battering” 34-year-old Delmar Lipford, then lying about the incident and falsely accusing Lipford of intentionally blocking traffic and hitting a police officer. The original complaint ...