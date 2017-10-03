Fourth Department – Injunction: Town of Cicero v. Lakeshore Estates

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Injunction Condition precedent – Order to show cause Town of Cicero v. Lakeshore Estates CA 16-01957 Appealed from Supreme Court, Onondaga County Background: The petitioner town served an order to show cause upon the respondent demanding a permanent injunction requiring that certain structures constructed by the respondents on their property in ...