Fourth Department / Fourth Department – Injunction: Town of Cicero v. Lakeshore Estates

October 3, 2017

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Injunction Condition precedent – Order to show cause Town of Cicero v. Lakeshore Estates CA 16-01957 Appealed from Supreme Court, Onondaga County Background: The petitioner town served an order to show cause upon the respondent demanding a permanent injunction requiring that certain structures constructed by the respondents on their property in ...

