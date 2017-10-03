Johnny Blackshell Jr. expected to plead to robbery and weapons charges

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Johnny Blackshell Jr. has apparently reached a plea agreement with the U.S. Attorney’s Office on robbery and weapons charges. Blackshell is accused of taking part in an armed robbery on Aug. 4, 2015, at a 7-Eleven store on Lake Avenue. When Blackshell was arrested during a traffic stop a handgun was found in the car. Blackshell, who ...