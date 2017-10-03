Judgments City Court Transcribed to Supreme and County Court for September 25, 2017

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Judgments City Court Transcribed to supreme and county court A judgment which was originally filed in City Court has been turned over to Supreme and County Court for processing. ALEXANDER, TODD W 242 DARTMOUTH STREET, ROCHESTER, NY 14607 Favor: STATE OF NEW YORK Attorney: ATTORNEY GENERAL STATE OF NEW YORK Amount: $1,376.67 ALWARD, JESSE 428 SEWARD STREET, ROCHESTER, NY 14608 Favor: STATE OF NEW YORK Attorney: ATTORNEY ...