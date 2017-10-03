Money Management: Safety and yield in today’s markets

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Many investors are disappointed that interest rates have gone down this year. This has caused bond prices to rise, which has resulted in bond returns being very good year-to-date. With nearly 85% of investment professionals predicting a rise in interest rates this year, those that followed those predictions and kept their investment in short, safe securities ...