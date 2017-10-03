Mortgages filed September 25, 2017

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff October 3, 2017 0

Mortgages   Recorded September 25, 2017            107   Brighton GEEN, THOMAS J Property Address: 245 CLOVERLAND DR, BRIGHTON, NY 14610-2708 Lender: CITIBANK N.A. Amount: $7,676.25   Brockport OWENS ROAD SELF STORAGE LLC Property Address: 90 OWENS RD, BROCKPORT, NY 14420-2647 Lender: LYONS NATIONAL BANK Amount: $1,200,000.00 PASSINO, JANET M & PASSINO, LESLIE J Property Address: 37 BROOKDALE RD, BROCKPORT, NY 14420-2305 Lender: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $50,000.00 SIPOS, GEORGE TIBERIU & SIPOS, JESSICA ...

