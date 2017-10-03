Don't Miss
New York state begins centralized arraignments program in counties

New York state begins centralized arraignments program in counties

October 3, 2017

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — State officials say off-hours court arraignments in criminal cases will begin this month in centralized locations for four upstate New York counties. The New York state Unified Court System announced Monday that judges in local criminal courts in Broome, Oneida, Onondaga and Washington counties will be assigned to a single, central court ...

