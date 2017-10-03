New York state begins centralized arraignments program in counties

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — State officials say off-hours court arraignments in criminal cases will begin this month in centralized locations for four upstate New York counties. The New York state Unified Court System announced Monday that judges in local criminal courts in Broome, Oneida, Onondaga and Washington counties will be assigned to a single, central court ...