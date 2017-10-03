Satisfactions of Judgments Supreme and County Court for September 25, 2017

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff October 3, 2017 0

Satisfactions of Judgments Supreme and County Court A satisfaction of judgment means that the person or entity that originally owed the money judgment is no longer held accountable for it.   REID, JERRY W Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE ROSS, VON S Favor: NEW YORK STATE TAX COMMISSIONER ROSS, VON S Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE RUCKER, SARA Favor: NEW YORK STATE TAX ...

