Woman accused of blackmailing Spitzer gets 90 days in jail

By: The Associated Press October 3, 2017 0

NEW YORK (AP) — A Russian woman accused of blackmailing former New York Gov. Eliot Spitzer won't have to face trial on the allegations. A judge sentenced Svetlana Travis Zakharova to 90 days in jail after she pleaded guilty Monday to a misdemeanor larceny charge involving a different man. She already has served more than that ...

