Home / Law / Buffalo Jills’ suit against Bills and NFL proceeds

Buffalo Jills’ suit against Bills and NFL proceeds

Cheerleaders seeking back wages in class-action complaint

By: Bennett Loudon October 4, 2017 0

A class-action wage theft lawsuit filed by cheerleaders for the Buffalo Bills football team will move forward, thanks to a recent decision by the Appellate Division of state Supreme Court. The Fourth Department affirmed a June 2016 decision by state Supreme Court Justice Timothy J. Drury to certify the class-action complaint originally filed in April 2014. “We ...

