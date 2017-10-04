Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Appellate Division, Fourth Dept. / Fourth Department – False Claims Act: Williams v. Philips Medical Systems, et al.

Fourth Department – False Claims Act: Williams v. Philips Medical Systems, et al.

By: Daily Record Staff October 4, 2017 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department False Claims Act Qui Tam – Independent contractor – Martin Act — Standing Williams v. Philips Medical Systems, et al. CA 17-00037 Appealed from Supreme Court, Onondaga County Background: The plaintiff commenced a qui tam action alleging that the defendants committed various improprieties in connection with the purported sales of medical ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo