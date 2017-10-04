John Brill | Harter Secrest & Emery LLP

Harter Secrest & Emery LLP announces that John Brill has been named a senior associate with the firm.

Brill is a member of the firm’s Employee Benefits and Executive Compensation practice group. He works with clients on welfare benefits plan design and documentation, employee communications and on a wide range of plan compliance matters, including Internal Revenue Code, ERISA and HIPAA compliance matters. He joined Harter Secrest & Emery in 2009.

