John Brill | Harter Secrest & Emery LLP

By: Daily Record Staff October 4, 2017 0

Harter Secrest & Emery LLP announces that John Brill has been named a senior associate with the firm.

Brill is a member of the firm’s Employee Benefits and Executive Compensation practice group. He works with clients on welfare benefits plan design and documentation, employee communications and on a wide range of plan compliance matters, including Internal Revenue Code, ERISA and HIPAA compliance matters. He joined Harter Secrest & Emery in 2009.

