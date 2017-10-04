Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Judgments Supreme and County Court for September 26, 2017

Judgments Supreme and County Court for September 26, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff October 4, 2017 0

Judgments Supreme and County Court Docketed County Clerk A judgment is a formal court decision, wherein the court determines that one party owes a specific amount of money to another party.   RICE, ASHLEY 2 BRIGGSBORO LANE, FAIRPORT, NY 14450 Favor: LVNV FUNDING LLC Attorney: FORSTER & GARBUS LLP Amount: $1,219.48 SAMUEL, SAMAURIA 243 WESTFIELD STREET, ROCHESTER, NY 14619 Favor: CORNERSTONE COMMUNITY FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Attorney: CHIARI & ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo