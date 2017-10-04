Katherine Markert | Harter Secrest & Emery LLP

Harter Secrest & Emery LLP announces that Katherine Markert has been named a senior associate with the firm.

Markert practices in Harter Secrest & Emery’s Intellectual Property and Alcohol Beverage practice groups. She handles intellectual property matters involving trademark registration, opposition, cancellation, infringement, licensing and portfolio management. Markert also advises clients on matters impacting the alcohol beverage industry including franchise protection, trade practice, federal and state licensing, contract production, alternating proprietorships, product labeling, advertising, marketing, distribution and licensing agreements. She joined Harter Secrest & Emery in 2013.

