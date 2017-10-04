Kyra Keller | Harter Secrest & Emery LLP

Harter Secrest & Emery LLP announces that Kyra Keller has been named a senior associate with the firm.

Keller joined Harter Secrest & Emery in 2013 and is a member of the firm’s Litigation practice group. She practices in a wide range of civil litigation matters including business and commercial litigation as well as government investigations. Keller has experience representing clients in antitrust investigations by the Federal Trade Commission and the Department of Justice, intellectual property disputes, including lawsuits related to patents, copyrights and trademarks and numerous complex commercial disputes.

