Laura Schwalbe | Harter Secrest & Emery LLP

Harter Secrest & Emery LLP announces that Laura Schwalbe has been named a senior associate with the firm.

Schwalbe joined Harter Secrest & Emery in 2016, after practicing in Washington, D.C. A member of the firm’s Government and Internal Investigations practice group, she advises and represents clients in connections with examinations and investigations by the U.S. Department of Justice, the Securities & Exchange Commission, the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, various state Attorney Generals and the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. Schwalbe assists clients with conducting internal investigations and serves as trial and appellate counsel for defendants against the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Information in On The Move is provided by the submitter. To submit an On The Move item, visit http://nydailyrecord.com/on-the-move-submission/.