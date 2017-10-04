Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Mortgages / Mortgages filed September 26, 2017

Mortgages filed September 26, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff October 4, 2017 0

Mortgages   Recorded September 26, 2017            94   Brighton GOLDBERG, SHIRA & LAZEROFF, MARK L Property Address: 77 ESPLANADE DR, BRIGHTON, NY 14610-3323 Lender: ADVANTAGE FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $55,400.00   Brockport JEWELL, DAVID L & JEWELL, PATRICIA S Property Address: 134 SHERWOOD DR, BROCKPORT, NY 14420-1456 Lender: BANK OF AMERICA N.A. Amount: $116,100.00   Churchville KWIATKOWSKI, JAMES D & MAYNARD, MARY Property Address: 843 PALMER RD, CHURCHVILLE, NY 14428-9513 Lender: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo