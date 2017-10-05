Don't Miss
Cuomo: Give in-state tuition to students affected by storms

By: The Associated Press October 5, 2017 0

Gov. Andrew Cuomo says his state should give in-state tuition rates to students from Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands who were displaced by recent hurricanes. The Democrat said Thursday he's asking state higher education officials to approve the change. He says assisting students from the two Caribbean territories will remove a "huge burden" as ...

