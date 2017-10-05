Cuomo: Give in-state tuition to students affected by storms

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Gov. Andrew Cuomo says his state should give in-state tuition rates to students from Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands who were displaced by recent hurricanes. The Democrat said Thursday he's asking state higher education officials to approve the change. He says assisting students from the two Caribbean territories will remove a "huge burden" as ...