D.C. will not appeal gun law to Supreme Court

By: The Washington Post PETER JAMISON and ANN E. MARIMOW October 5, 2017 0

WASHINGTON — District officials will not appeal a court order blocking enforcement of the city's restrictions on the carrying of concealed guns in public, setting the stage for what could be a marked increase in firearms on the streets of the nation's capital. D.C. Attorney General Karl Racine, D, and Mayor Muriel Bowser, D, announced the ...

