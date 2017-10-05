Eileen M. Martin | Lippes Mathias Wexler Friedman LLP

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Eileen M. Martin has joined Lippes Mathias Wexler Friedman LLP as a partner to expand the its immigration practice. Martin, who has more than 20 years of experience in immigration law, will be leader of the immigration practice team. She has worked for the former U.S. Immigration and Naturalization Service, as well as leading roles as ...