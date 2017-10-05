Eileen M. Martin | Lippes Mathias Wexler Friedman LLP

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff October 5, 2017 0

Eileen M. Martin  has joined Lippes Mathias Wexler Friedman LLP as a partner to expand the its immigration practice. Martin, who has more than 20 years of experience in immigration law, will be leader of the immigration practice team. She has worked for the former U.S. Immigration and Naturalization Service, as well as leading roles as ...

