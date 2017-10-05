Don't Miss
Home / On the Move / Elizabeth M. Klarin | Lippes Mathias Wexler Friedman LLP

Elizabeth M. Klarin | Lippes Mathias Wexler Friedman LLP

By: Daily Record Staff October 5, 2017 0

Elizabeth M. Klarin has joined Lippes Mathias Wexler Friedman LLP  to expand the firm's immigration practice. Klarin has more than 15 years of experience in immigration, including several years working with one of the world’s leading immigration law firms. She assists clients with the full spectrum of immigration matters, including visas and immigrant permissions for extraordinary ability, specialty ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo