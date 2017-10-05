Elizabeth M. Klarin | Lippes Mathias Wexler Friedman LLP

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Elizabeth M. Klarin has joined Lippes Mathias Wexler Friedman LLP to expand the firm's immigration practice. Klarin has more than 15 years of experience in immigration, including several years working with one of the world’s leading immigration law firms. She assists clients with the full spectrum of immigration matters, including visas and immigrant permissions for extraordinary ability, specialty ...