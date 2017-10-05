Don't Miss
Home / News / Ex-worker at prison where killers escaped faces charges

Ex-worker at prison where killers escaped faces charges

By: The Associated Press October 5, 2017 0

DANNEMORA, N.Y. (AP) — Authorities say a woman who worked at the New York prison where another female employee aided the escape of two killers has been charged with having sex with an inmate. State police say the charges against former Clinton Correctional Facility employee Denise Prell include promoting prison contraband and sexual abuse. Investigators say the ...

