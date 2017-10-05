Fourth Department – Possession of a controlled substance: People v. Frederick

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Possession of a controlled substance Unduly harsh sentence – Sufficient search warrant People v. Frederick KA 15-01406 Appealed from Oswego County Court Background: The defendant appealed from a judgment convicting of three counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance. He was sentenced as a second felony drug offender to three ...