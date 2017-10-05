Improper search undermines major weapons case

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



An Irondequoit man originally facing felony weapons charges that could have sent him to prison for as much as 25 years ended up admitting to a relatively minor offense with no jail time after the judge in the case suppressed most of the evidence and criticized the police investigators for an improper search. A former employee ...