Improper search undermines major weapons case

Defendant facing years in prison does no time

By: Bennett Loudon October 5, 2017 0

An Irondequoit man originally facing felony weapons charges that could have sent him to prison for as much as 25 years ended up admitting to a relatively minor offense with no jail time after the judge in the case suppressed most of the evidence and criticized the police investigators for an improper search. A former employee ...

