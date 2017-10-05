Jesse St. Cyr | Harter Secrest & Emery LLP

Harter Secrest & Emery LLP announces that Jesse St. Cyr has been named a senior associate with the firm.

St. Cyr is a member of the firm’s Employee Benefits and Executive Compensation practice group, concentrating his practice on issues relating to pension and welfare plans for both for-profit and tax exempt clients. He assists clients with the preparation of plan documents, matters related to Internal Revenue Service and Department of Labor remedial correction programs, compliance with ERISA reporting and disclosure requirements and advising clients regarding employee benefits issues involved in mergers and acquisitions. St. Cyr joined Harter Secrest & Emery in 2008.

Information in On The Move is provided by the submitter. To submit an On The Move item, visit http://nydailyrecord.com/on-the-move-submission/.