Joe Kosiorek | SWBR

Joe Kosiorek is now a senior associate after having served as senior architect and project manager for over three years at SWBR. He has spent the majority of his 17 years of experience developing a unique understanding of the K-12 learning environment and is at the forefront of educational design. Licensed to practice architecture in New York and New Jersey, he has completed a variety of school projects including building condition surveys, long range educational planning, pre-referendum services, maximizing state funding and capital improvement projects. He received a Masters of Architecture from the University at Buffalo as well as a Bachelor’s in Professional Studies in architecture. He resides in Fairport.

Information in On The Move is provided by the submitter. To submit an On The Move item, visit http://nydailyrecord.com/on-the-move-submission/.