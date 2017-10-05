Keeping Your Balance: Milestones and taxes

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



The joke has always been the two guarantees in life are death and taxes. It is about time we reinvent this old saying to consider the many happy life events that can offer tax benefits to us. To put a more positive spin on it, I think the phrase should be milestones and taxes. As ...