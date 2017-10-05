Don't Miss
Home / Expert Opinion / Keeping Your Balance: Milestones and taxes

Keeping Your Balance: Milestones and taxes

By: Commentary: Jamie Allman October 5, 2017 0

The joke has always been the two guarantees in life are death and taxes. It is about time we reinvent this old saying to consider the many happy life events that can offer tax benefits to us. To put a more positive spin on it, I think the phrase should be milestones and taxes. As ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo