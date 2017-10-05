Lacy Katzen LLP acquires David C. Pettig clients

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff October 5, 2017 0

Lacy Katzen LLP has acquired the trusts and estates practice of the David C. Pettig law firm. "I spoke with three local firms, and in my opinion, Lacy Katzen LLP is the best fit for my clients,” Pettig said in a news release. Pettig, who is retiring, worked in trusts and estates for 40 years. Pettig's paralegal, Barbie Ruffell, who has ...

