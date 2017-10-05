Lacy Katzen LLP acquires David C. Pettig clients

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Lacy Katzen LLP has acquired the trusts and estates practice of the David C. Pettig law firm. "I spoke with three local firms, and in my opinion, Lacy Katzen LLP is the best fit for my clients,” Pettig said in a news release. Pettig, who is retiring, worked in trusts and estates for 40 years. Pettig's paralegal, Barbie Ruffell, who has ...