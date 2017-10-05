NYS Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics – Solicitation of funds: Opinion 17-59

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

New York State Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics Solicitation of funds Fund-raising event – Erroneous invitation letter Opinion 17-59 Background: The inquiring judge’s college alma mater asked him to serve as an honorary co-chair of a fund-raising event. The judge declined because it would violate the judicial ethics rules, but advised the college that he planned to attend the ...