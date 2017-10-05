Don't Miss
NYS Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics – Solicitation of funds: Opinion 17-59

By: Daily Record Staff October 5, 2017 0

New York State Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics Solicitation of funds Fund-raising event – Erroneous invitation letter Opinion 17-59 Background: The inquiring judge’s college alma mater asked him to serve as an honorary co-chair of a fund-raising event. The judge declined because it would violate the judicial ethics rules, but advised the college that he planned to attend the ...

