Police: Off-duty NY state parole officer fatally shot by cop

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



CANANDAIGUA (AP) — Authorities say an off-duty state parole officer was killed in a shootout with a police officer inside the parole officer's Canandaigua apartment. Police in the city of Canandaigua say an officer went to Pinnacle North Apartments around 4:15 p.m. Wednesday to check on 48-year-old Sandra Guardiola at the request of another parole officer. Police ...