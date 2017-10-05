Don't Miss
Home / News / Police: Off-duty NY state parole officer fatally shot by cop

Police: Off-duty NY state parole officer fatally shot by cop

By: The Associated Press October 5, 2017 0

CANANDAIGUA (AP) — Authorities say an off-duty state parole officer was killed in a shootout with a police officer inside the parole officer's Canandaigua apartment. Police in the city of Canandaigua say an officer went to Pinnacle North Apartments around 4:15 p.m. Wednesday to check on 48-year-old Sandra Guardiola at the request of another parole officer. Police ...

