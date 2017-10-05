Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Second Circuit – Arbitral award: Thai-Lao Lignite (Thailand) Co., Ltd. v. Gov’t of the Lao People’s

Second Circuit – Arbitral award: Thai-Lao Lignite (Thailand) Co., Ltd. v. Gov’t of the Lao People’s

By: Daily Record Staff October 5, 2017 0

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit Arbitral award Foreign award – Motion to vacate – Federal Rule 60(b) (5) Thai-Lao Lignite (Thailand) Co., Ltd. v. Gov’t of the Lao People’s 14-597(L) Judges Katzmann, Pooler, and Carney Background: The petitioners appealed from an order that vacated the court’s prior judgment enforcing an arbitral award and denied the petitioner’s ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo