Father killed disabled daughter, then took own life in Fairport

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Authorities say the two bodies found in a Fairport yard were those of a 27-year-old disabled woman who had been shot by her father before he took his own life. Fairport Police were called to a home early Wednesday morning for reports of gunfire. When officers arrived they found a woman and man dead from gunshot ...