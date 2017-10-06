Fourth Department – Manslaughter: People v. Marchant

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff October 6, 2017 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Manslaughter Justification – Reversal People v. Marchant KA 14-00980 Appealed from Niagara County Court Background: The defendant appealed from a jury verdict of manslaughter based on an incident in which she stabbed her boyfriend with a kitchen knife, causing his death. The defendant argued that the verdict was against the weight ...

