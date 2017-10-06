Fourth Department – Manslaughter: People v. Marchant

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Manslaughter Justification – Reversal People v. Marchant KA 14-00980 Appealed from Niagara County Court Background: The defendant appealed from a jury verdict of manslaughter based on an incident in which she stabbed her boyfriend with a kitchen knife, causing his death. The defendant argued that the verdict was against the weight ...