Judge must reconsider peremptory challenge

Jury selection in a rape trial in Onondaga County will be re-examined after the defendant claimed the exclusion of a prospective juror who was African American was discriminatory. Craig Davis, 49, was convicted in September 2014 of two counts each of second-degree rape, second-degree criminal sexual act, third-degree endangering the welfare of a child, and third-degree ...