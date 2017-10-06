Don't Miss
Judge must reconsider peremptory challenge

Defendant claims peremptory challenge was discriminatory

By: Bennett Loudon October 6, 2017 0

Jury selection in a rape trial in Onondaga County will be re-examined after the defendant claimed the exclusion of a prospective juror who was African American was discriminatory. Craig Davis, 49, was convicted in September 2014 of two counts each of second-degree rape, second-degree criminal sexual act, third-degree endangering the welfare of a child, and third-degree ...

