Man sentenced for beating liquor store owner to death

A 60-year-old career criminal is heading back to prison for beating a Rochester liquor store owner to death with a wine bottle earlier this year. On Thursday, Monroe County Court Judge Victoria M. Argento sentenced Kevin Quander to 36 years to life in state prison for killing 46-year-old Charlotte Lahr inside her liquor store in March. Prosecutors say ...