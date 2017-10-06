Don't Miss
Home / News / Man sentenced for beating liquor store owner to death

Man sentenced for beating liquor store owner to death

By: The Associated Press October 6, 2017 0

A 60-year-old career criminal is heading back to prison for beating a Rochester liquor store owner to death with a wine bottle earlier this year. On Thursday, Monroe County Court Judge Victoria M. Argento sentenced Kevin Quander to 36 years to life in state prison for killing 46-year-old Charlotte Lahr inside her liquor store in March. Prosecutors say ...

