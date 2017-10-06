Michael Stagles pleads guilty in daughter’s deather

A Rochester man has admitted playing a role in the death of his 3-year-old daughter in November 2016.

On Friday, Michael Stagles, 33 pleaded guilty to criminally negligent homicide for not providing life-saving measures for his daughter, Brook.

Michael Stagles admitted preventing the necessary medical care that resulted in her death between Nov. 11, 2016, and Nov. 13, 2016. He is expected to be sentenced to the maximum of 1 1/3 to four years in state prison, according to the Monroe County District Attorney’s Office.

This plea comes after the conviction of Erica Bell, who was found guilty Sept. 29 of second-degree murder and first-degree manslaughter for Brook’s death.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant DA Sara Van Strydonck, and Senior Assistant DA Patrick Gallagher.

Stagles is schedule to be sentenced on Dec. 6 by Monroe County Court Judge Christopher Ciaccio.