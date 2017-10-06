NYS Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics – Third-degree relative: Opinion 17-77

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff October 6, 2017 0

New York State Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics Third-degree relative Parole board – Housing resource – Parole board’s procedures Opinion 17-77 Background: The inquiring judge’s third-degree relative is currently incarcerated upon conviction of a felony. The relative is preparing a written housing plan for submission to the parole board and would like to list the judge’s home as a ...

