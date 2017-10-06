Don't Miss
Second Circuit – Arbitration award: Odeon Capital Group LLC, et al. v. Bret Ackerman

By: Daily Record Staff October 6, 2017 0

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit Arbitration award Vacatur – Perjury – Attorney’s fees Odeon Capital Group LLC, et al. v. Bret Ackerman 16-1545-cv (L) Judges Calabresi, Pooler, and Wesley Background: The parties appealed from an order that denied the petitioners’ motion to amend their petition to vacate an arbitration award. The respondent had worked as a bond ...

