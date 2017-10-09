Chris Jahn | SWBR

Chris Jahn joined SWBR in 2014 as senior project manager in the firm’s education design studio. He has nearly 20 years of experience in higher education design including research and teaching labs, academic facilities and student life and specializes in housing and dining facilities. Jahn earned a Master of Architecture and a Master of Science in civil engineering and construction management from the University of Illinois. He resides in Brighton.

