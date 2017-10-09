Don't Miss
Home / Court Calendars / Court Calendar for October 10, 2017

Court Calendar for October 10, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff October 9, 2017 0

Supreme Court HON. ANNMARIE TADDEO WILL BE CALLING A STATUS CALENDAR OF THE FOLLOWING FORECLOSURE CASES ON OCTOBER 17, 2017 AT 2:00 PM. COUNSEL ARE EXPECTED TO APPEAR IN PERSON WITH SPECIFIC INFORMATION AS TO THE STATUS OF THE CASE TO DATE – FAILURE TO APPEAR  WILL RESULT IN THE  CASE BEING STRICKEN BY THE COURT ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo