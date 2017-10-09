Joe McNinch | SWBR

Joe McNinch joined SWBR in 2012 as an architectural designer in the firm’s housing design studio. He has seven years of experience in production and design work including multiple supportive, affordable and senior housing facilities. As BIM (Building Information Modeling) group leader, Joe will assure the use of the latest CAD technology, compliance with industry and firm standards and advancement of innovation for project visualization. McNinch resides in Henrietta.

Information in On The Move is provided by the submitter. To submit an On The Move item, visit http://nydailyrecord.com/on-the-move-submission/.