Pauline Vieira | SWBR

Pauline Vieira joined SWBR in 2015 and brings almost 20 years of experience to her role as administrative manager. An organized and efficient manager, she guides and supervises the administrative staff ensuring all functions conform to the firm’s goals, policies and procedures. She also supports the president, directors and shareholders and supervises contract management. In addition to her extensive work experience Vieira is also a Navy veteran and resides in Chili.

Information in On The Move is provided by the submitter. To submit an On The Move item, visit http://nydailyrecord.com/on-the-move-submission/.