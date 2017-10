Christa Construction LLC announces the hiring of Stefanie Cerasoli as junior estimator. Cerasoli joined the Christa team in May. In her new role, she’ll be assisting the senior estimator to prepare budgets for jobs beginning construction as well as estimates for new projects in development.

Information in On The Move is provided by the submitter. To submit an On The Move item, visit http://nydailyrecord.com/on-the-move-submission/.