Upcoming Foreclosures as of Oct. 10, 2017

October 9, 2017

All auctions are held in the foyer on the courthouse steps, Monroe County Hall of Justice, 99 Exchange Blvd., Rochester, N.Y. 14614 Property Address/City/Zip Code/Auction Date/Auction Amount/Plaintiff’s Attorney/Judgment Amount 1099 Saint Paul St Rochester 14621 10/10/2017 10:00 AM Stagg, Terenzi, Confusione & Wabnik N/A 374 Mosley Rd Greece 14616 10/10/2017 10:00 AM Rosicki Rosicki & Associates PC $88,866.78 475 ...

