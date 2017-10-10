Corporations Doing Business As for October 2, 2017

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Corporations Doing Business As A corporation is engaged doing business under a specific name and has registered the name at the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. # STICK TO YOUR RIBS Address: 314 RIVER MEADOW DRIVE, ROCHESTER, NY 14623 ROBERT J KAUFFMAN Address: 30 VICK PARK B, LOWER, ROCHESTER, NY 14607 PRE VAL AFFORDABLE AUTO Address: 688 PULLMAN AVENUE STE D, ROCHESTER, NY 1415 MEGAN ...