Federal Tax Liens for October 2, 2017

Federal Tax Liens for October 2, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff October 10, 2017 0

Federal Tax Liens A charge or claim against the property of a person or legal entity owing federal taxes in order to secure payment of the taxes.   HENRY, MICHAEL O Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $2,244.28 HUESER, SCOTT Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $40,671.14 HUFF, ELTON L Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $16,154.94 LEWIS, LEWIS L Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $11,028.70 MARASCO, DAVID Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $5,336.47 NYHAN, MARK S Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $85,539.29 PROVVIDENZA, VINCENT Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $55,249.75 TSH LLC Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $28,352.78 WEBER, FREDERICK Favor: ...

