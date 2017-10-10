Don't Miss
Judgments City Court Transcribed to Supreme and County Court for October 2, 2017

Judgments City Court Transcribed to supreme and county court A judgment which was originally filed in City Court has been turned over to Supreme and County Court for processing.   WILLIAMS, GARY ISREAL 201 WEAVER STREET, ROCHESTER, NY 14621 Favor: BRIGHTON TOWN COURT Amount: $255.00 YARBROUGH, JUWAN 36 HOBART STREET, ROCHESTER, NY 14611 Favor: MCFARLAND, DEMOND Amount: $840.00 BARRETT, DONNA 655 GREENLEAF MEADOWS, ROCHESTER, NY 14612 Favor: CAPITAL ONE BANK ...

