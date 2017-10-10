Mechanic’s Liens for October 2, 2017

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Mechanic’s Liens A lien given by law upon a building or other improvement upon land and upon the land itself, to secure the price of labor done upon, and materials furnished for, the improvement. NEUFEGLISE, DAVID B Favor: POPP HEATING & COOLING LLC Amount: $9,800 Property Address: 5 KITTYHAWK DRIVE PITTSFORD 35 STATE PROPERTY LLC Favor: BARKSTROM & LACROIX ARCHITECTS Amount: $2,635 Property Address: ...