Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Mechanic’s Liens for October 2, 2017

Mechanic’s Liens for October 2, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff October 10, 2017 0

Mechanic’s Liens A lien given by law upon a building or other improvement upon land and upon the land itself, to secure the price of labor done upon, and materials furnished for, the improvement.   NEUFEGLISE, DAVID B Favor: POPP HEATING & COOLING LLC Amount: $9,800 Property Address: 5 KITTYHAWK DRIVE PITTSFORD 35 STATE PROPERTY LLC Favor: BARKSTROM & LACROIX ARCHITECTS Amount: $2,635 Property Address: ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo