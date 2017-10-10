Don't Miss
Mortgages filed October 2, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff October 10, 2017 0

Mortgages   Recorded October 2, 2017                  103   Brighton BEZANT, MARK J & COATES, ELLEN A Property Address: 183 VILLAGE LN, BRIGHTON, NY 14610-3039 Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: $152,523.00 MACOMBER, LEANN S Property Address: 75 KNOLL TOP DR, BRIGHTON, NY 14610-2740 Lender: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $128,000.00 SEIPEL, DON A & SEIPEL, SUZANNE B Property Address: 2491 HIGHLAND AVE, BRIGHTON, NY 14610-3025 Lender: CITIZENS BANK N.A. Amount: ...

