NYS Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics – Running for political office: Opinion 17-79

By: Daily Record Staff October 10, 2017 0

New York State Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics Running for political office First-degree relative – Family photograph Opinion 17-79 Background: An appellate judge, whose first-degree relative is running for election to public office, asks if he may be included in a family photograph in the relative’s political campaign literature. The campaign literature will contain no reference to the judge’s ...

